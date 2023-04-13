First round of RBC Heritage hit by brief rain delay

On the other side of the course, Aaron Rai is at 6-under and will be resuming play with an 11-footer for birdie at the par-4 16th. The six players will resume Round 1 at 8 a.m., while the second-round tee times will commence as scheduled, at 7 a.m. While Rahm never got much going and shot 1-over 72, Spieth and Scott both pushed to 4-under only to stumble coming home. Spieth bogeyed the 16th for 68; Scott bogeyed 14 and doubled 15 and needed a birdie at 18 to shoot 69.