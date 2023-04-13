First round of RBC Heritage hit by brief rain delay
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
For a third consecutive week, a weather delay hit the PGA TOUR.
The first round of the RBC Heritage was delayed at 2:52 p.m. Eastern because of inclement weather. It resumed nearly 90 minutes later, with play getting underway again at 4:15 p.m. Promptly things went poorly for Masters champion Jon Rahm. His first stroke after the rain delay was a putt from 11 feet to try and save par at the 427-yard sixth. He missed to fall to level par and the putting woes continued at the 179-yard seventh (three putts from 66 feet) and 473-yard eighth (three putts from 32 feet).
He stopped the bleeding with a par at the par-4 ninth and made the turn at 2 over. His playing competitors Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott are 3-under and 1-under, respectively. With the sun now shining brightly at 5:13 and sunset not until 7:50, much of the afternoon wave should still finish.
Play was suspended at 7:50 p.m., and of the six players who'll return Friday morning to complete Round 1 is an intriguing one -- Jimmy Walker. The former PGA Championship winner is using a career money exemption for 2022-23. He has missed eight cuts in 12 starts but has an 8-footer for birdie at the par-4 eighth (his 17th hole) to get to 7-under and into a tie with Viktor Hovland.
On the other side of the course, Aaron Rai is at 6-under and will be resuming play with an 11-footer for birdie at the par-4 16th. The six players will resume Round 1 at 8 a.m., while the second-round tee times will commence as scheduled, at 7 a.m. While Rahm never got much going and shot 1-over 72, Spieth and Scott both pushed to 4-under only to stumble coming home. Spieth bogeyed the 16th for 68; Scott bogeyed 14 and doubled 15 and needed a birdie at 18 to shoot 69.