Jon Rahm surges into conversation at RBC Heritage

The best part of the day might have had nothing to do with golf and everything to do with the weather. After playing his last three rounds of the Masters in disjointed fashion last week (stop-and-go with weather delays, rounds finishing the next day, 30 holes on the final day) and having been chased from the course in the first round here Thursday, Rahm play 18 crisp and uninterrupted holes Friday with nary a drop of rain.