13H AGO

How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the RBC Heritage takes place Thursday from Harbour Town Golf Links. The Hilton Head stop is still in its traditional post-Masters spot on the schedule, but now with a new boost as one of this season’s designated events.

    Jon Rahm heads to the Palmetto State as the newly crowned Masters champion as well as the world No. 1 and leader in the FedExCup. A stacked field awaits with the likes of PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas and last year's champion Jordan Spieth.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    All-time shots from RBC Heritage


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:17 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    7:55 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala (10th tee)

    8:06 a.m. – Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:17 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    7:55 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners (10th tee)

    8:06 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young (10th tee)

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

