How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the RBC Heritage takes place Thursday from Harbour Town Golf Links. The Hilton Head stop is still in its traditional post-Masters spot on the schedule, but now with a new boost as one of this season’s designated events.
Jon Rahm heads to the Palmetto State as the newly crowned Masters champion as well as the world No. 1 and leader in the FedExCup. A stacked field awaits with the likes of PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas and last year's champion Jordan Spieth.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
All-time shots from RBC Heritage
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
8:17 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns (10th tee)
Featured Groups
7:55 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala (10th tee)
8:06 a.m. – Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
8:17 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (10th tee)
Featured Groups
7:55 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners (10th tee)
8:06 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young (10th tee)
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)