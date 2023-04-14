Scottie Scheffler could regain world No. 1 at RBC Heritage
Three back of lead into weekend at Harbour Town; win would move him atop ranking
Written by Jim McCabe @PGATOUR
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Directly in front of him, there was a roar from the seventh green. A hole-in-one from Patrick Cantlay.
Directly behind him, the charge by Jon Rahm was perhaps less noisy, though quite evident by gallery reactions.
All of it, of course, could be chronicled by monitoring the ever-changing leaderboard. But such is the personality of Scottie Scheffler that he played between all that commotion and remained focused on his brand of brilliant golf, seemingly without a care in the world.
“I was doing fine,” smiled Scheffler, confirming why he didn’t look at any of the leaderboards. “It’s Friday. It’s still early in the week. I was just trying to keep plucking along and doing what I can control. Just trying to play solid golf.”
Let the record show that halfway through the RBC Heritage he has accomplished that goal. Erasing a bogey at his 17th hole, the par-4 eighth, with a closing birdie for 65 – 133 and a 9-under total, Scheffler finished his round tied for second. But entering any sort of conversation about the chances of moving back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking (he would, with a win) didn’t seem to excite Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler chips in for eagle at RBC Heritage
He's been No. 1 on three other occasions for a total of 35 weeks and right now sits second, just behind Jon Rahm. Does it matter, being No. 1 or No. 2? “I don’t think so,” said Scheffler.
“I mean, you don’t really get any shots when the tournament starts (by being first). Everybody starts at even. So we’re all just trying to go out there and do our best.”
His best has produced wins at the WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS Championship this year, both times giving Scheffler a bump back into the top spot.
So he smiled when asked to consider that a win this week could again push him ahead of everyone, and he seemed to reconsider whether it matters or not.
“With that being said, I like being No. 1 more than No. 2,” said Scheffler, “but it’s not something that occupies my thoughts.”
