How to watch the Masters, Round 2: Scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Masters Tournament will begin Friday morning from Augusta National Golf Club as the world's best players take on the year's first major championship.
Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka lead the Masters at 7-under par after the first round.
The second round with tee off at 7:30 a.m. ET, with inclement weather expected in the afternoon.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)
Stream: Various, available for viewers in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage