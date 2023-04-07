PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

How to watch the Masters, Round 2: Scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Masters Tournament will begin Friday morning from Augusta National Golf Club as the world's best players take on the year's first major championship.

    Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka lead the Masters at 7-under par after the first round.

    The second round with tee off at 7:30 a.m. ET, with inclement weather expected in the afternoon.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:

    Leaderboard


    Tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Click here for full coverage from Masters.com


    Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Friday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)

    Stream: Various, available for viewers in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)


    PGA TOUR LIVE

    Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage

