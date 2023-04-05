Rory McIlroy’s putting, runner-up finish fuel optimism

McIlroy has had a slow start this season on the greens, even though he has played quite nicely overall. Having gained nearly half-a-stroke on the field per round a year ago, the world No. 2 has been giving up a half-a-stroke this season, ranking him 175th. Stats don’t tell the whole story. At the Match Play, where McIlroy put his new putter in play (he had used it in his practice at Augusta), he holed some pivotal mid-range putts on the way to a third-place showing (he beat Scottie Scheffler in the consolation match) and felt as if he found something to build upon.