Will Zalatoris withdraws from Masters prior to tee time
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Masters due to injury, shortly prior to his 1:24 p.m. ET tee time Thursday at Augusta National.
Zalatoris entered the week with six made cuts in seven starts this season, after returning from a four-month injury hiatus at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. He suffered two herniated disks in his back that forced a mid-event withdrawal from the BMW Championship in August; he did not compete at the TOUR Championship.
He was scheduled to compete Thursday alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa.
Zalatoris finished runner-up in his first Masters in 2021, then placed T6 last year at Augusta National. Entering the week, he was regarded as an intriguing contender for the green jacket. At just 26, the Wake Forest alum has built a reputation for success in major championships; he also finished runner-up at last year’s PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
Kevin Na withdrew after nine holes Thursday due to illness.