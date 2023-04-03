Jason Day’s long road back

Added Adam Scott, “I played a practice round with him at THE PLAYERS and the motion is really different, which is hard to do, but I agree he looks really good. I also saw him working there at Sawgrass for five or six days after THE PLAYERS instead of going back to Ohio. It looks like he’s really sunk his teeth in and is going to see this through. If he gets back to putting at that insane level he was at before, there’s no telling how far he can go.”