Round 1 review: The Masters Tournament

After running his birdie putt 8 feet by the first hole, he missed the comebacker and the 5-footer for bogey. A result that could normally derail a player’s chances seemed to re-focus Rahm. The No. 3 player in the world hit his second shot on the par-5 second hole to 14 feet and two-putted for birdie. He got back to even with a birdie on the par-4 third, hitting a 332-yard drive that left him just 17 yards from the hole. Then on the seventh, Rahm, who ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season, converted on a birdie putt from just off the green, about 20 feet from the hole. The shot of the day came on the par-5 eighth. Rahm stuck his second shot from 249 yards to just 4 feet, landing the ball on the front of the green and letting it feed all the way to the back-right pin location. He made the putt for eagle, his ninth at the Masters since 2017 and most of any player in that time frame.