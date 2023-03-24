How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are among the top seeds that have a perfect record heading into Day 3 of group play. No. 56 seed Andrew Putnam leads Group 7 at 2-0-0 and PGA TOUR rookie Taylor Montgomery looks to close out Group 12 without a loss. Past winner Jason Day is unbeaten in Group 9. No. 2 seed Jon Rahm sits at 1-1-0 and needs a win or tie for a chance to advance to single-elimination. There are plenty of groups that are still very much up for grabs.