19H AGO

How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Day 3 of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Friday continuing with group play. Scottie Scheffler (1) will look to defend his title from last year after beating Kevin Kisner 4 and 3 in the 2022 Final.

    Jon Rahm (2), Rory McIlroy (3), Patrick Cantlay (4) and Max Homa (5) round out the top 5 seeds for the event.

    Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are among the top seeds that have a perfect record heading into Day 3 of group play. No. 56 seed Andrew Putnam leads Group 7 at 2-0-0 and PGA TOUR rookie Taylor Montgomery looks to close out Group 12 without a loss. Past winner Jason Day is unbeaten in Group 9. No. 2 seed Jon Rahm sits at 1-1-0 and needs a win or tie for a chance to advance to single-elimination. There are plenty of groups that are still very much up for grabs.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.

    Scores


    Full tee times


    Dell Bracket Challenge!


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Friday, 1:30 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel). 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+


    FridaySaturday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ETMain Feed: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    Marquee Group

    9:44 a.m. ET Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry

    Featured Groups

    10:06 a.m. ET Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama

    11:45 a.m. ET Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 13 (par 4)

    Linear TV Window: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    Stream 1: Finish Scheffler, Kim

    Pick Up: Rahm, Horschel

    Stream 2: Finish Spieth, Lowry

    Pick Up: McIlroy, Bradley

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 13 (par 4)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole - 11 (par 3)

