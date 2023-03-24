How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Day 3 of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Friday continuing with group play. Scottie Scheffler (1) will look to defend his title from last year after beating Kevin Kisner 4 and 3 in the 2022 Final.
Jon Rahm (2), Rory McIlroy (3), Patrick Cantlay (4) and Max Homa (5) round out the top 5 seeds for the event.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are among the top seeds that have a perfect record heading into Day 3 of group play. No. 56 seed Andrew Putnam leads Group 7 at 2-0-0 and PGA TOUR rookie Taylor Montgomery looks to close out Group 12 without a loss. Past winner Jason Day is unbeaten in Group 9. No. 2 seed Jon Rahm sits at 1-1-0 and needs a win or tie for a chance to advance to single-elimination. There are plenty of groups that are still very much up for grabs.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 1:30 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel). 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Marquee Group
9:44 a.m. ET Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry
Featured Groups
10:06 a.m. ET Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama
11:45 a.m. ET Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 13 (par 4)
Linear TV Window: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Stream 1: Finish Scheffler, Kim
Pick Up: Rahm, Horschel
Stream 2: Finish Spieth, Lowry
Pick Up: McIlroy, Bradley
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 13 (par 4)
Stream 4: Featured Hole - 11 (par 3)