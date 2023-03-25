How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Day 4 of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Saturday with the Round of 16 will be played in the morning, followed by the Quarterfinals during the afternoon. Scottie Scheffler (1) will look to defend his title from last year after beating Kevin Kisner 4 and 3 in the 2022 Final.
No. 1 seed Scottie Scheffler was perfect in Group 1 and will advance to play J.T. Poston who also went perfect in Group 16. Billy Horschel defeated Jon Rahm on Day 3 and will advance out of Group 2 to face Cameron Young who went 3-0-0 in Group 15. No. 3 seed Rory McIlroy finished group play with a perfect record and is lined up to play the No. 46 seed Lucas Herbert who was also perfect in Group 14. Patrick Cantlay advanced from Group 4 after three-straight wins and will play the No. 13 seed Sam Burns. Max Homa was flawless in Group 5 and gets a matchup in the Round of 16 with Mackenzie Hughes who won Group 12 in a playoff over Taylor Montgomery. No. 6 seed Xander Schauffele took care of business in Group 6 and will play J.J. Spaun after going three-for-three in Group 11. Andrew Putnam emerged victorious out of Group 7 and will play Kurt Kitayama out of Group 10 after he defeated Tony Finau and Adrian Meronk in a three-way playoff. Past winner's of this event Matt Kuchar and Jason Day advanced out of Groups 8 and 9, respectively, will meet in the Round of 16.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel). 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET
|Featured Group: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Group: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Marquee Group
Scottie Scheffler, J.T. Poston - 9:08 a.m. ET
Featured Groups
Matt Kuchar, Jason Day - 8:57 a.m. ET
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 13 (par 4)