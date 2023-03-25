How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

No. 1 seed Scottie Scheffler was perfect in Group 1 and will advance to play J.T. Poston who also went perfect in Group 16. Billy Horschel defeated Jon Rahm on Day 3 and will advance out of Group 2 to face Cameron Young who went 3-0-0 in Group 15. No. 3 seed Rory McIlroy finished group play with a perfect record and is lined up to play the No. 46 seed Lucas Herbert who was also perfect in Group 14. Patrick Cantlay advanced from Group 4 after three-straight wins and will play the No. 13 seed Sam Burns. Max Homa was flawless in Group 5 and gets a matchup in the Round of 16 with Mackenzie Hughes who won Group 12 in a playoff over Taylor Montgomery. No. 6 seed Xander Schauffele took care of business in Group 6 and will play J.J. Spaun after going three-for-three in Group 11. Andrew Putnam emerged victorious out of Group 7 and will play Kurt Kitayama out of Group 10 after he defeated Tony Finau and Adrian Meronk in a three-way playoff. Past winner's of this event Matt Kuchar and Jason Day advanced out of Groups 8 and 9, respectively, will meet in the Round of 16.