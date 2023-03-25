Updates from Round of 16 and Quarterfinals at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

In the final iteration of the WGC-Dell Match Play, Kuchar’s task Saturday morning was simple: defeat Day to advance to the Quarterfinals and take his place ahead of Woods in tournament history. It was tight throughout; Day went birdie-eagle on Nos. 5 and 6 to win both holes and assume a 2-up lead, but Kuchar steadily chipped away and tied the match with a winning 10-foot birdie at the short par-4 13th. The match ultimately swung on the par-5 16th, though, as Day smoked a drive 373 yards down the middle, struck a mid-iron to 15 feet, and two-putted for a crucial winning birdie – as Kuchar could not convert his 7-foot birdie try. The par-3 17th was tied with pars; Kuchar missed the green at the par-4 18th and could not chip in to win the hole and tie the match. Day’s two-putt par was good to advance for a Quarterfinals date with world No. 1 and local hero Scottie Scheffler.