Five Things to Know: Austin Country Club

1. WHEN BEN MET TOM

Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite shook hands for the first time on a Saturday afternoon in 1963 at ACC.

Crenshaw was 11 years old. Kite, whose family had just moved to Austin from Dallas, was 13. Seeing that Kite was playing as a single, young Ben invited young Tom to play with him, his brother and his father. Harvey Penick, the longtime head professional at ACC, came out to watch.

Kite wanted to make a good impression on the first hole. “I was the new kid on the block and trying to scratch my way in,” he recalled decades later.

So he settled into his address and took a mighty swing. The only thing that moved was the turf behind his tee.

“I had the prettiest, most beautiful divot,” Kite said, “laying right over the ball.”

He recovered well enough. With Crenshaw as his teammate, Kite helped the University of Texas golf team win two NCAA national championships. The two longtime friends and rivals tied for the individual medal in 1972. “Tying is like kissing your sister,” Kite told Crenshaw after the last round in Cape Coral, Florida.

“No,” Crenshaw replied. “It’s like kissing your brother.”

Both men went on to win 19 times on the PGA TOUR. Both were inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. They now spend their retirement in Austin, where Kite remains a regular fixture at the club. He passes a life-sized bronze statue on his way to the first tee. It’s of himself and Harvey Penick. Kite is in full follow-through as his coach looks on, a smile of satisfaction on his face.