From Rory’s walk-off tee shot to a rookie’s upset of Spieth, the highlights from Day 2 in Austin

It was fitting way to end the match, which saw both players trading birdies and eagles. McCarthy made three birdies in the first five holes and added an eagle at the sixth that momentarily gave him a 3-up lead. McIlroy answered on the next hole, the par-3 seventh, jarring a 32-foot birdie put to win his first hole of the match. Bogeys on Nos. 8 and 10 from McCarthy pushed the match back to a tie. It stayed that way until the par-5 16th. Both players had a chance to get up-and-down for birdie. McIlroy did after another marvelous shot from long distance. He two-putted from the fringe after his 236-yard second shot settled 18 feet away. McCarthy couldn’t match. That set up the fireworks at the last, which even McIlroy couldn’t help but marvel at.