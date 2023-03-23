Scottie Scheffler enjoys the simplicity of match play, off to hot start in Austin
2 Min Read
Written by Kevin Robbins
AUSTIN, Texas — Scottie Scheffler explained Monday that he enjoys the minimalist essence of match play.
Two players, one winner, a loser. “I like the simplicity of it,” he said.
The defending champion of the World Golf Championships—Dell Technologies Match Play simply, and purely, dominated Thursday afternoon in the second round of group play. The No. 1-ranked player in the world, Scheffler beat Alex Noren, 5 and 4, at Austin Country Club with a surge of seven birdies without a bogey.
It was a far cleaner round than the day before, when Scheffler committed too many errors for his liking but scraped out a 1-up win. On a gusty and gray Thursday in Central Texas, Scheffler lost the first hole, then tied Noren on the fifth with the second of three consecutive birdies. Scheffler built another streak, this time of four, on the 10th through 14th, including a near-ace on the par-3 11th.
“After that I just kind of kept the pressure on him,” Scheffler said.
He’s been keeping the pressure on the entire PGA TOUR this season, with six top-10s in nine starts, including wins at the WM Phoenix Open at THE PLAYERS. His spring success is reminiscent of last year, when he rode a hot streak to wins in Austin, Texas, and then Augusta, Georgia. He's looking for his second successful title defense of the year.
Now 12-2-2 in the only match-play competition on the TOUR, Scheffler looked well at ease in Austin, where he played for the University of Texas from 2014 to 2018. He counts the city, and the tournament, as among his favorites. The match play ends its runs on the schedule this year, giving the week a tone of nostalgia and sentimentality — but with work left to be done.
“To be able to go into tomorrow and to be able to win my match and get through the group would be nice,” Scheffler said. “And that's what I'll be focused on tomorrow is getting off to a good start and hopefully winning the match.”
Simple as that.