Scottie Scheffler enjoys the simplicity of match play, off to hot start in Austin

It was a far cleaner round than the day before, when Scheffler committed too many errors for his liking but scraped out a 1-up win. On a gusty and gray Thursday in Central Texas, Scheffler lost the first hole, then tied Noren on the fifth with the second of three consecutive birdies. Scheffler built another streak, this time of four, on the 10th through 14th, including a near-ace on the par-3 11th.