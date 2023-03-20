Rookie of the Year Cameron Young hires experienced caddie Paul Tesori
3 Min Read
One of the PGA TOUR’s up-and-coming stars will have one of its most experienced caddies on his bag at this week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Cameron Young, the 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, has hired longtime TOUR caddie Paul Tesori, who has carried the bag for former world No. 1 Vijay Singh and Webb Simpson, a past winner of THE PLAYERS and U.S. Open. Young is ranked 17th in the world after a rookie season that featured seven top-three finishes, including a runner-up at The Open and T3 at the PGA Championship. Young finished 19th in the FedExCup and was a member of last year’s victorious U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup.
Tesori has been the caddie for Simpson since 2011, carrying Simpson’s bag in all seven of his PGA TOUR victories, including the 2012 U.S. Open and 2018 PLAYERS Championship. Tesori played briefly on the PGA TOUR before becoming a caddie. He also has looped for Jerry Kelly and for Vijay Singh when Singh was the No. 1 player in the world.
Simpson and Tesori got to experience one last Sunday in contention together at last week’s Valspar Championship. Simpson started the final round in the second-to-last group, two shots back of leader Adam Schenk. Simpson finished T7, his first top-10 since the 2021 RSM Classic.
“After over twelve years of working together, Paul Tesori and I have made the hard decision to change directions,” Simpson said in a statement on social media. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but one that we have thoroughly considered after spending many hours in prayer, seeking counsel from mentors, and having countless conversations together. Our time together has been truly unforgettable—-Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, a major championship, a TPC win and a career high of 4th in the OWGR. I could never have done this without Paul by my side. Not only has he been my caddie and swing coach, but one of my best friends in the world. I am happy for the great opportunity Paul has in going to work with my fellow WF Demon Deacon and friend, Cameron Young. Pauly, Michelle, Alexis, Isaiah and their family will always be a part of Team Simpson. Their family has become our family and our family has become theirs.”
Tesori described the relationship between him and Simpson as being “like brothers” but said he could not pass up the opportunity to caddie for a young, promising player like Young.
Both Simpson and Young are alums of Wake Forest and have been regular practice-round partners during Young’s time on TOUR.
The move has some parallels to the fruitful partnership between world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott.
Like Young, Scheffler was considered a tantalizing prospect who was looking for his first PGA TOUR victory when he paired with the experienced Scott, who had been the longtime caddie for two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson. Scheffler also was a recent Rookie of the Year and coming off his first international team appearance when he hired Scott in the fall of 2021. Scheffler quickly rolled off four wins in a six-tournament stretch, including the Masters, and became No. 1 in the world. He’s won two additional titles in 2023, the WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS, to get back to No. 1 as his Masters defense nears.