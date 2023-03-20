Rookie of the Year Cameron Young hires experienced caddie Paul Tesori

“After over twelve years of working together, Paul Tesori and I have made the hard decision to change directions,” Simpson said in a statement on social media. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but one that we have thoroughly considered after spending many hours in prayer, seeking counsel from mentors, and having countless conversations together. Our time together has been truly unforgettable—-Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, a major championship, a TPC win and a career high of 4th in the OWGR. I could never have done this without Paul by my side. Not only has he been my caddie and swing coach, but one of my best friends in the world. I am happy for the great opportunity Paul has in going to work with my fellow WF Demon Deacon and friend, Cameron Young. Pauly, Michelle, Alexis, Isaiah and their family will always be a part of Team Simpson. Their family has become our family and our family has become theirs.”