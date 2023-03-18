How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Valspar Championship begins Saturday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world.
Adam Schenk leads the tournament heading into the weekend with a score of 7-under par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.– 6 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee Group: 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.– 6 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.– 6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel
Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Golfchannel.com
Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
RDS
Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (TD), Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
RDS Direct
Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (TD), Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN+
Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE
PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Marquee Group
9:45 a.m. Sam Burns, Richy Werenski
Featured Groups
8:20 a.m. Jason Dufner, Garrick Higgo
9:30 a.m. Joel Dahmen, K.H. Lee
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Linear Window: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Stream 1: Webb Simpson, Ben Martin
Stream 2: Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 15 (par 3)