How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 3 of the Valspar Championship begins Saturday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world.

    Adam Schenk leads the tournament heading into the weekend with a score of 7-under par.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.– 6 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee Group: 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.– 6 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.– 6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada broadcast

    Golf Channel

    Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

    Golfchannel.com

    Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

    RDS

    Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (TD), Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

    RDS Direct

    Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (TD), Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

    TSN+

    Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    Marquee Group

    9:45 a.m. Sam Burns, Richy Werenski


    Featured Groups

    8:20 a.m. Jason Dufner, Garrick Higgo

    9:30 a.m. Joel Dahmen, K.H. Lee


    Featured Holes

    4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Linear Window: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

    Stream 1: Webb Simpson, Ben Martin

    Stream 2: Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 15 (par 3)

