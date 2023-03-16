Per usual at Valspar, Jordan Spieth simply finds a way

Here is the most basic fact about Jordan Spieth the golfer. He’s a fighter who finds a way to post a good score, regardless of what seems to be in the arsenal on a given day. He did so again on Thursday, producing a bogey-free round of 4-under 67, the unblemished tournament start for which he was seeking. Spieth has a special connection at Innisbrook, and he always will. He has career-shaping memories here. It was at the Copperhead a decade ago that he earned Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR with a T7 finish, allowing him a runway to chase his full-time card.