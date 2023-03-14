Ties that bind Bhatia, Spieth at Valspar Championship

Like Bhatia this year, Spieth had spent time on the Korn Ferry Tour early in 2013. Spieth held no Korn Ferry Tour status after falling short at Second Stage of Q-School the year prior, then took advantage of a spot at The Panama Championship, finishing T7 on a sponsor exemption to play his way into the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota. He finished T4 to earn a spot in the next event – but he had already accepted a sponsor exemption to Puerto Rico. It was a decision matrix between continuing his run on the Korn Ferry Tour to bolster his chances at a TOUR card or honoring his commitment in Puerto Rico.