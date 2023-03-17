At Valspar, Nick Gabrelcik goes from the range, to standard bearer, to weekend competitor

So he figured he had nothing to lose, which turned out to be the perfect mindset. It would deliver this start to the day for Gabrelcik: First hole, two putts from just off the green. Birdie. Second hole, fairway, approach to 8 feet. Birdie. Third hole, tee shot in fairway, 206 yards in, laser iron to 3 feet. Birdie. After taking it easy on the fourth hole (par), he laid up after a wayward tee shot at the par-5 fourth and wedged to 13 feet. Birdie. After 23 holes, he and the Copperhead had settled up all their past differences. And now the amateur is on to the weekend. (As is leading amateur Ludvig Aberg, who also made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational two weeks ago.)