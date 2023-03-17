Q&A with Rob Gronkowski on ideal Champions Dinner, meeting Tiger and more
Gronkowski attends second round of Valspar Championship outside Tampa
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Rob Gronkowski is settling into retirement after an illustrious NFL career.
The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end intends to immerse himself in the game of golf in the coming years, including Friday’s trip to the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course outside Tampa.
Gronkowski met with TOUR veteran Adam Schenk, who took the early second-round lead at Copperhead, and the Western New York native interacted with countless fans throughout the afternoon on a sun-kissed St. Patrick’s Day at the Valspar.
Before heading into the Snake Pit, Gronkowski met with PGATOUR.COM to discuss his ideal Masters Champions Dinner, the time he met Tiger Woods, his affinity for golf simulators and more.
PGATOUR.COM: What brings you out here today to the Valspar?
ROB GRONKOWSKI: So I came to the Valspar last year and just had a wonderful time. What's so special about it is you get to watch some golf, but at the same time, this place is so awesome. I was also playing cornhole while watching everyone play golf. So I got to do some activities because I love activities. I won some games in cornhole versus -- some of the (Tampa Bay) Lightning guys, actually I beat them in cornhole. It's just awesome. It's an awesome atmosphere around here. It brings the Tampa Bay community here together. Just this weather is just spectacular. It's 85 degrees out. There are two clouds in the sky, the sun is just beaming down on everyone. It's just a good day to feel good.
PGATOUR.COM: How many rounds of golf would you say you play in a year?
GRONKOWSKI: I probably played about one round total of golf in the past six years. I've been playing a lot of the golf simulators back up north. I've been getting better. Let me tell you, those golf simulators, they're the real deal. I feel like they're very accurate actually. There's one thing I love to do is putt-putt. But I'm telling you right now, I'm just really young still, been living the fast life, but I'm starting to calm down more and I feel like golf is going to be one of my games in the future. I will be playing in pro-ams eventually. I would say I'm going to be a par guy one day. About 15 years, I'll be shooting par.
PGATOUR.COM: So PGA TOUR Champions once you turn 50 could be –
GRONKOWSKI: No, I'll be the pro-am champion, yeah, versus everyone else.
PGATOUR.COM: Have you met any PGA TOUR players?
GRONKOWSKI: I actually never really met any professional golf players ever. I really haven't. Not in person, no. I met Tiger Woods one time real quick. He was in the big golf tournament up in New England and he was working out at our facility. Oh, yeah, and he just walked by, and I said, “What up, Tiger?” And he said, “What up, Gronk?” I shook his hand. So that's the only professional guy I've ever met, I'm pretty sure. But I did meet Shooter McGavin before, actually, and if you ask me, he's the No. 1 most professional golf guy ever. I met Shooter.
PGATOUR.COM:If you could pick the Masters Champions Dinner menu, what would your menu be?
GRONKOWSKI: My menu would be cheeseburgers, chicken finger subs, Buffalo wings with blue cheese on the side, and of course my lovely ice shaker right here with an ic- cold beverage inside, just getting a little tipsy at all times, baby.
Is that when you meant by menu, like food?
PGATOUR.COM:Yeah. That's perfect.
GRONKOWSKI: Okay.
PGATOUR.COM:Scottie Scheffler's (Champions Dinner) menu is cheeseburgers, too. Cheeseburger sliders.
GRONKOWSKI: Yeah, well, we're just alike. He's a good guy.
