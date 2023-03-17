Q&A with Rob Gronkowski on ideal Champions Dinner, meeting Tiger and more

ROB GRONKOWSKI: So I came to the Valspar last year and just had a wonderful time. What's so special about it is you get to watch some golf, but at the same time, this place is so awesome. I was also playing cornhole while watching everyone play golf. So I got to do some activities because I love activities. I won some games in cornhole versus -- some of the (Tampa Bay) Lightning guys, actually I beat them in cornhole. It's just awesome. It's an awesome atmosphere around here. It brings the Tampa Bay community here together. Just this weather is just spectacular. It's 85 degrees out. There are two clouds in the sky, the sun is just beaming down on everyone. It's just a good day to feel good.