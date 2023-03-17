How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Valspar Championship begins Friday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world.
Among those are Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose. Sam Burns is looking to become the first player to win the same event in three consecutive years since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.
Ryan Brehm, Stephen Jaeger and Adam Schenk share the lead at 5-under par heading into Friday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 - 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel
Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Golfchannel.com
Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
RDS
Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (TD), Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
RDS Direct
Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (TD), Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN+
Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE
PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
8:18 a.m. (10th Tee) Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland
Featured Groups
8:29 a.m. (10th Tee) Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston
8:40 a.m. (10th Tee) - Jonathan Byrd, Webb Simpson, K.H. Lee
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
8:18 a.m. (10th Tee) Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
Featured Groups
8:29 a.m. (10th Tee) Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman
8:35 a.m. (1st Tee) Stewart Cink, Robert Streb, Troy Merritt
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 17 (par 3)