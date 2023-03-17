PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Valspar Championship begins Friday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world.

    Among those are Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose. Sam Burns is looking to become the first player to win the same event in three consecutive years since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

    Ryan Brehm, Stephen Jaeger and Adam Schenk share the lead at 5-under par heading into Friday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 - 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada broadcast

    Golf Channel

    Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

    Golfchannel.com

    Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

    RDS

    Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (TD), Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

    RDS Direct

    Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (TD), Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

    TSN+

    Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:18 a.m. (10th Tee) Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland

    Featured Groups

    8:29 a.m. (10th Tee) Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston

    8:40 a.m. (10th Tee) - Jonathan Byrd, Webb Simpson, K.H. Lee

    Featured Holes

    4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:18 a.m. (10th Tee) Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

    Featured Groups

    8:29 a.m. (10th Tee) Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

    8:35 a.m. (1st Tee) Stewart Cink, Robert Streb, Troy Merritt

    Featured Holes

    4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

