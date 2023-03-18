At Valspar, door is open for chasers, and a few step through

A few players managed to step through the provided opening, which could lend itself to a wild finish on Sunday. Webb Simpson, 37, eagled his first hole and birdied his last on his way to 3-under 68, which was a quality effort that moved him to 6-under 207. Another 37-year-old who made a good push was Patton Kizzire, who went bogey-free in a 67, vaulting him to 5-under 208, also within earshot of the leaders.