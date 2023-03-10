PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24H AGO

How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of THE PLAYERS Championship begins Saturday as the best players in the world descend on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. Round 2 was suspended due to weather at 4:27 p.m. local time on Friday and will resume Saturday morning at 7 a.m. Players will tee off in threesomes from both the first and 10th holes at 10:40 a.m. to start Round 3.

    One of the strongest fields of the season includes PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama. And that's just to name a few. There will be 600 FedExCup points going to the winner and a purse worth $25,000,000.

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson share the lead at 8-under par. Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, and Min Woo Lee trail closely at 6-under par.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PexcelGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. ETMain Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course


    Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group


    Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups


    Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    ESPN+ coverage.

    Enhanced Coverage | 6:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+ Individual feeds capturing every shot of every group on every hole in the morning Until 12 PM Thursday and Friday, 1 PM on Saturday and Sunday


    RDS - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    TSN - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    CTV2 - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes, Every Shot Live: Canadian Players Feeds

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Marquee Group

    10:41AM ET – Max Homa / Jordan Spieth / Cameron Young (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    11:03AM ET – Rickie Fowler / Tyler Duncan / Justin Rose (1st tee)

    11:14AM ET – Will Zalatoris / Xander Schauffele / Scott Stallings (10th tee)

    Featured Holes:

    3 (par-3), 12 (par-4), 16 (par-5), 17 (par 3)

    Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: Finish the Fowler Group and then drop back to the Adam Hadwin / Gary Woodland / Sam Burns

    Stream 2: Finish the Spieth Group and then drop back to David Lingmerth / Justin Suh / Byeong Hun An

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole - 12 (par 4)

