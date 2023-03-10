Round 2 review: THE PLAYERS Championship

Hovland, Spieth benefit from lucky bounces: Viktor Hovland had just made three consecutive birdies and stood on the par-3 17th facing a stiff breeze. Moments later he received one of the luckier bounces you’ll see on the Island Green. His ball bounced hard off the bulkhead in front of the green, went flying high into the air and ended in the fringe in the back of the green, a foot from the water. He got up and down for par. Hovland is in ninth place at 4 under par. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, was fortunate when his tee shot on his final hole Friday bounced off a spectator’s knee and back into the fairway. Spieth then chipped in for eagle to make the cut.