Jordan Spieth gets lucky break to make PLAYERS cut

With his eagle at the last, Spieth shot 75 to finish two rounds at even par. This is just Spieth’s third made cut in his last eight appearances at TPC Sawgrass. He reached 5 under par for the tournament with birdies on his first two holes Friday, but he bogeyed the 13th hole and made double at the next after driving into a bush. He made two bogeys and another double on the back nine before his eagle at the last.