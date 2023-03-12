Alex Smalley makes first PLAYERS Sunday ace at 17 since 1997

Smalley arrived at the hole at 2 over for the week. He made the cut on the number with rounds of 71-75, then carded 3-under 69 in Saturday’s third round. He made double bogey at the par-5 16th Sunday to move to 3 over on the day, but quickly gained back those two strokes with a single swing at the island green. He made bogey at the last for a final-round, 2-over 74. He concluded the week at 1-over total.