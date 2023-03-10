World No. 1 Jon Rahm WDs from THE PLAYERS

Both Scheffler and Rahm could return to No. 1 in the world this week. McIlroy, who shot 76 on Thursday, needs to finish in the top eight to have any chance of reaching world No. 1, while Scheffler needs a top-five finish. Scheffler shot 68 on Thursday. One member of the trio of Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy has held the No. 1 ranking since July 2021.