How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The best players in the world descend on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course this week at THE PLAYERS Championship. Forty-nine of the top 50 players on the current FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will compete.
One of the strongest fields of the season, and it includes world No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2019 PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy, 2017 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas, PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama. And that's just to name a few. There will be 600 FedExCup points going to the winner and a purse worth $25,000,000.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PexcelGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
ESPN+ coverage
On the Range at THE PLAYERS: Tuesday 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
THE PLAYERS Preview Show: Wednesday 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Canada Broadcast
Golf Channel - Thu/Fri: 12 pm to 6 pm
Golfchannel.com - Thu/Fri: 12 pm to 6 pm
RDS - Thu/Fri: 2 pm to 6 pm (Featured Groups)
RDS - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm
TSN - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm
CTV2 - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - Tues: On The Range at The Players 2 pm – 4 pm, Wed: The Players Pre-Game Show 2 pm – 4 pm
TSN+ - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes, Every Shot Live: Canadian Players Feeds
FEATURED GROUPS
7:34 a.m. ET - Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay
7:45 a.m. ET - Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
7:56 a.m. ET - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
12:34 p.m. ET - Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
12:45 p.m. ET - Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
12:56 p.m. ET - Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth