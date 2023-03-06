PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The best players in the world descend on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course this week at THE PLAYERS Championship. Forty-nine of the top 50 players on the current FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will compete.

    One of the strongest fields of the season, and it includes world No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2019 PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy, 2017 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas, PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama. And that's just to name a few. There will be 600 FedExCup points going to the winner and a purse worth $25,000,000.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PexcelGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. ETMain Feed: 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. ETMain Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ETMain Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m.Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course


    Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group


    Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups


    Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    ESPN+ coverage

    On the Range at THE PLAYERS: Tuesday 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

    THE PLAYERS Preview Show: Wednesday 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

    Canada Broadcast

    Golf Channel - Thu/Fri: 12 pm to 6 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Thu/Fri: 12 pm to 6 pm

    RDS - Thu/Fri: 2 pm to 6 pm (Featured Groups)

    RDS - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    TSN - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    CTV2 - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - Tues: On The Range at The Players 2 pm – 4 pm, Wed: The Players Pre-Game Show 2 pm – 4 pm

    TSN+ - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes, Every Shot Live: Canadian Players Feeds

    FEATURED GROUPS

    7:34 a.m. ET - Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

    7:45 a.m. ET - Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

    7:56 a.m. ET - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

    12:34 p.m. ET - Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

    12:45 p.m. ET - Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

    12:56 p.m. ET - Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

