By the numbers: No. 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship

Ramey shot 64 to hold THE PLAYERS’ 18-hole lead, then began Friday with birdies on two of his first three holes. He’d made 10 birdies and just a single bogey when he arrived at No. 17, his eighth hole of the second round. Then both his tee shot and his attempt from the drop area went over the green. Ramey made another bogey two holes later and, at 4 under par for the tournament, will resume his second round Saturday sitting four shots behind leaders Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson, who also are in the midst of their second round.