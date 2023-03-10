By the numbers: No. 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship
Chad Ramey made a quadruple bogey on the 17th hole Friday, knocking him out of the solo lead.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Island Green fought back Friday after allowing an ace and presenting a rather docile test in THE PLAYERS’ opening round.
The headline out of the Island Green on Thursday was Hayden Buckley’s hole-in-one in the day’s second group. A day later, the big news was a quadruple bogey by the man who’d been making TPC Sawgrass look easily.
Chad Ramey was 9 under par and owned a two-shot lead when he arrived at No. 17 on Friday afternoon. He trailed by two after hitting two shots into the pond and making a quadruple-bogey 7.
Ramey shot 64 to hold THE PLAYERS’ 18-hole lead, then began Friday with birdies on two of his first three holes. He’d made 10 birdies and just a single bogey when he arrived at No. 17, his eighth hole of the second round. Then both his tee shot and his attempt from the drop area went over the green. Ramey made another bogey two holes later and, at 4 under par for the tournament, will resume his second round Saturday sitting four shots behind leaders Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson, who also are in the midst of their second round.
When play was called for the day Friday afternoon, the shortest hole at TPC Sawgrass also was the second-hardest hole of the day. The field was averaging 3.4 strokes, with more double bogeys and worse (13) than birdies (11). The 105 players who played No. 17 on Friday deposited 21 balls in the water (20%), compared to 18 balls from 144 competitors on Thursday (12.5%). The Island Green was the 12th-hardest hole Thursday, playing to a 3.06 scoring average and allowing nearly three times as many birdies or better (28) than doubles and worse (10).
Note: Play was suspended due to weather Friday at 4:27 p.m. with 13 groups left to play No. 17
|Actual Yardage
|145
|Balls in the water
|21
|Closest to the pin
|3', 4"
|Holes-in-one
|0
|Birdies
|11
|Pars
|68
|Bogeys
|13
|Doubles
|7
|Other
|6
|Scoring average
|3.38
|*- Before play was called
Some golf holes are known as scoreable; others might be known as ace-able. A front hole location at the island-green, par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass’ THE PLAYERS Stadium Course pushes the hole into that latter category.
Hayden Buckley, 27, took advantage on Thursday. Playing in the second group off No. 10 tee, Buckley struck a 125-yard pitching wedge that landed some 20 feet past the hole and spun back for a hole-in-one. He threw his hat in the air and pumped both his fists.
The ace moved Buckley to 3 under on his round; he got it to 5 under before a late skid produced a 1-over 73. Regardless, he intended to savor the moment from one of golf’s most iconic holes.
“Drinks on me,” Buckley said after signing his scorecard Thursday. “I had a little feeling something like that might happen this week. I’ve been hitting it well, but it’s always nice to see it happen on that hole, too.”
It was the 40th ace in tournament history, the 35th at TPC Sawgrass, and the 11th at the iconic 17th hole.
Shane Lowry made the 10th island-green ace at THE PLAYERS, in the third round in 2022 – playing alongside Buckley.
It also marks Buckley’s second career ace on TOUR; his first came at TPC Summerlin’s 17th hole in Round 1 at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open. That time, he got grief from family and friends about his reaction, or lack thereof. This time he made amends.
“I think a lot of people made fun of me … I didn't have much of a reaction,” said Buckley of his first TOUR ace. “It was early in the morning; nobody was really out there.
“I guess I had to have a little bit more of a reaction this time. I had friends and my wife in the crowd, so I had to entertain them a little bit.”
He entertained the golf world, as well.
In addition to Buckley’s ace, 27 players made birdie on the island green Thursday, including a few near-aces. Chris Kirk, winner of The Honda Classic two weeks ago, landed his tee shot a few feet past the hole and saw it nearly graze the edge as it spun back; he converted the birdie. Lucas Herbert entered the hole at 8 over but delivered a confident strike, the ball settling 2 feet away for an easy birdie.
Others weren’t as fortunate. Fifteen tee shots found the water; Kelly Kraft found the water twice en route to a quadruple-bogey 7.
Here’s a look at how the island-green 17th played on Thursday.
|Actual Yardage
|125 yards
|Balls in the water
|16
|Closest to the pin
|0'0"
|Holes-in-one
|1
|Birdies
|27
|Pars
|87
|Bogeys
|11
|Doubles
|7
|Other
|2
|Scoring average
|3.03