Horses for Courses: Canadian Mackenzie Hughes feels right at home at Sea Island
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott
The PGA TOUR season wraps up the FedExCup Fall with The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The annual host of the final official event of the calendar year, the familiar Seaside Course and Plantation Course, host for the 16th consecutive year.
The event made its debut in 2010 and features eight previous champions among the 156 players entered. The 2024 winner, Maverick McNealy, is not in the field this week. His wife gave birth to their first child last week.
Of the eight previous winners competing, none is more decorated than 2016 champion Mackenzie Hughes (+4500). The leader of the all-time money list, the Canadian won a five-man playoff on debut. He added a pair of second-place finishes and a T5 in the last four years. The first time he played the 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside Course, he posted 61. He matched the course record with a round of 60 in Round 3 in 2023 after closing with 62 in 2021. Making his 10th appearance, four of his five paydays are T5 or better, including three of the last four visits. The two-time TOUR winner, with both events coming in the fall, averages almost five birdies a round on the Golden Isles over the last five years. Whoa, Canada!
Players listed below are competing this week
|Rank
|Player
|Rounds
|FanDuel Odds
|3
|Rico Hoey
|57
|+2500
|4
|Vince Whaley
|56
|+3300
|10
|Ryan Gerard
|47
|+5500
|11
|Jacob Bridgeman
|46
|+5000
|11
|Ryo Hisatsune
|46
|+10000
|11
|Kevin Roy
|46
|+10000
|11
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|46
|+2000
|16
|Eric Cole
|45
|+4500
|16
|Si Woo Kim
|45
|+2500
|18
|Mark Hubbard
|44
|+8000
|18
|Alex Smalley
|44
|+3000
The Seaside Course welcomed the Plantation Course (par 72; 7,060) to the party for the 2015 event. Together, the duo has produced winning totals ranging from 16-under (2024) to 29-under (2023) and all points in between. Each course will be played once, and the field of 156 will be cut to the top 65 and ties. The final 36 holes, played exclusively on Seaside, will determine the winner. Rounds of even par 70 or worse need not apply. Last year, the top 24 players posted 10-under par or better in the highest scoring event since 2015. Go lower!
A winner in 2022, Adam Svensson (+10000) also flies the maple leaf on his bag. He missed the cut in his first three visits, but he sorted out the details and won the 2022 event. Sitting T108 after posting 73 in Round 1, he closed with 64-62-64 to pick up his first win on TOUR. He is the only champion to have a score of 70 or worse over four rounds and seal the deal. The Canadian posted four more rounds in the 60s, including a closing-round 62, to share fifth in defense. No player has successfully defended the title. Posting three rounds of 70 or worse in 2024, his total of 3-under was good for T53. He’s 41-under over the last three years.
Robert Streb (+100000), the 2014 and 2020 champion, is the only player to win the event twice. He earned his first trophy on his first visit when Seaside was the exclusive host. The 2020 triumph was his second and final, to this point, victory on the PGA TOUR. Yet, his last four visits to the Golden Isles resulted in three MC and T64. Be careful …
Players listed below are competing this week
|Rank
|Player
|FanDuel Odds
|4
|Taylor Montgomery
|+10000
|10
|Danny Walker
|+30000
|11
|Pierceson Coody
|+4000
|12
|Hayden Springer
|+7500
|15
|Keith Mitchell
|+5500
|18
|Nico Echavarria
|+3300
|24
|Jesper Svensson
|+7500
|27
|Stephan Jaeger
|+8000
|28
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+12500
|30
|Eric Cole
|+4500
One final shootout will determine the playing privileges for 2026 before PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The rules remain the same when big winning totals are required: Hit as many greens in regulation as possible and convert those chances into birdies or better. The targets on the Seaside Course average 7,200 square feet. Many will find them, but finding players to capitalize on the opportunities is key. The TifEagle Bermuda is the oldest putting surface on TOUR, so experience and having old green maps certainly help. The last player to win on debut was Austin Cook (+60000) in 2017. Experience matters.
Champions prior to 2020 entered this week include:
- Tyler Duncan (2019; +25000) missed the cut in three consecutive visits after his victory. However, he rebounded by posting 22-under in 2023 to share third, before missing the cut again in 2024.
- Kevin Kisner (2015; +40000) flashed T4 before lifting the trophy the following season. After missing the cut in defense, he peeled off T4, T7, MC and solo second in his next four visits. Over the last four editions, his best payday was T29 in 2022.
- Neither Chris Kirk (2014; +3000) nor Tommy Gainey (2012; +100000) hit the top 25 after 2020.
Oddsmaker’s extras
Daniel Berger (+3300) played the 2014 edition and cashed T22. He returned a decade later and shared second in 2024.
Luke Clanton (+7500) almost joined Cook and Hughes as winners on debut in 2024. His 24 birdies co-led the field, but he needed one more to force a playoff with McNealy.
Nico Echavarria (+3300), one of three players to share second in 2024, shared the birdie lead with Clanton (24) last year. Making his fourth visit, his streak of rounds in the 60s is currently nine, highlighted by a tournament-best 65 to close 2024.
Eric Cole (+4500) shared third in 2023, which included a round of 61. Closing with 63 in 2024, he cashed a T15, his third consecutive paycheck in three career starts. With 10 of 12 rounds posted in the 60s, his scoring average of 67.00 and birdie average of 5.12 are the best in the field this week.
Patrick Rodgers (+6000) owns three top-10 results from six made cuts over nine starts. Closing 61-62 in 2018, he fell in a playoff for his best payday. The last two editions he cashed T17 in 2024 and T10 in 2023, and has played the weekend in three straight events.
Denny McCarthy (+3000) is on a run of four straight, which includes a T5 in 2023 and a T10 in 2021. Add T8 from 2019, and that’s three top-10s in his last six. Over 28 loops, he owns a scoring average of 68.11.
