Horses for Courses: Canadian Mackenzie Hughes feels right at home at Sea Island

Of the eight previous winners competing, none is more decorated than 2016 champion Mackenzie Hughes (+4500). The leader of the all-time money list, the Canadian won a five-man playoff on debut. He added a pair of second-place finishes and a T5 in the last four years. The first time he played the 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside Course, he posted 61. He matched the course record with a round of 60 in Round 3 in 2023 after closing with 62 in 2021. Making his 10th appearance, four of his five paydays are T5 or better, including three of the last four visits. The two-time TOUR winner, with both events coming in the fall, averages almost five birdies a round on the Golden Isles over the last five years. Whoa, Canada!