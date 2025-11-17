Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.011 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.

Wallace excelled around the greens with a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.

On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.