Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic
Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace finished tied for 53rd at three-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Wallace's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2022
|67
|65-72-73-72
|E
|2021
|T37
|64-71-70-68
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of three-under.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at nine-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|68-70-68-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.117
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.011
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.523
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.085
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.504
|0.062
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.011 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wallace excelled around the greens with a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The RSM Classic.
