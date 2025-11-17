PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace finished tied for 53rd at three-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Wallace at The RSM Classic.

    Wallace's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5370-68-71-70-3
    2023MC74-70+2
    20226765-72-73-72E
    2021T3764-71-70-68-9

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of three-under.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at nine-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.117-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0110.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.523-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0850.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5040.062

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.011 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Wallace excelled around the greens with a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Paul Peterson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Mason Howell betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW