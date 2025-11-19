Daniel Berger to make first start since fracturing finger at BMW Championship

The timing was a bit of good injury fortune for a man with a checkered medical history. Berger was sidelined for 19 months, missing most of 2022 and all of 2023 with lingering back issues. He returned to a full-time schedule in 2024, but did so without any access to Signature Events. Struggling in spurts, Berger needed to play The RSM Classic a year ago just to stay within the top 125 of the FedExCup Fall. But Berger reached the top 50 in the FedExCup with a strong 2025, finally returning to the strong status he held before his first injury. That allowed ample time for Berger to recover this fall without the pressure of playing for his card.