Horses for Courses: Shane Lowry looking to continue hot streak north of the border

Hosting for just the third time since 2012, not many in the field this week will have multiple reps at Hamilton. Any prior knowledge gained is balanced out by the new renovations for the 2024 edition. The big hitters will find more wedges on approach, but the modest players will have bigger greens to attack than the 2019 edition. The V8 Creeping Bentgrass surfaces have expanded from 5,000 feet, on average, to 6,000 feet on average. The parkland design takes players up and down through the valley. Elevation changes, side-hill lies and greens that slope from back to front will provide the ball-striking challenge. Those not dialed in will find bunkers, three inches plus of Bluegrass/Fescue rough, and closely mown areas around the greens.