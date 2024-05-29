The Five: Presidents Cup check-in

There’s a world where half the International Team’s roster is Canadian, particularly if someone like Adam Svensson can also find form this summer. That would set up a historic Presidents Cup in their home country, with a healthy dose of camaraderie, a priority that has recently increased in importance for the Internationals. But Weir must think with his head, not just his heart. If there are golfers playing better and more suitable to the course, he may have to bypass a Canadian player(s) to give the team a better chance to finally defeat the Americans. The next few months will decide just how hard of a decision Weir will have,