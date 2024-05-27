DFS Dish: Sahith Theegala offers promising pivot option north of border
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
A three-week run of historical events continues with the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
Established in 1904, the National Open of Canada is the second-oldest running tournament (non-major) to the BMW Championship. Hamilton Golf & CC hosts for the seventh time and first time since Rory McIlroy ran riot, posting 22-under in 2019.
Following the 2019 edition, Martin Ebert and Tom Mackenzie renovated the Harry S. Colt (1915) design to restore the bunkers to the original design, created new tees and removed trees to help add angles of attack. The new scorecard still reads par 70, but the total yardage is now 7,087 yards.
DraftKings – Top of the board
Rory McIlroy ($12,100): The “defending” champion at Hamilton Golf & CC owns a piece of the course record, and the lowest tournament total posted in the Toronto suburb. Posting 22-under 258 on the back of a final-round 61, the Ulsterman ran away with the 2019 title by seven shots. Adding 100 yards to a short course will not deter one of the best ball-strikers on the planet. Signing up for the fourth consecutive event in Canada tells me what I need to know about his commitment to winning again. It’s a big price, but I will be able to find value down the board to make this work. Fading him in a soft field is not advisable.
Sahith Theegala ($10,500): Coming off T12 at the PGA Championship, the winner from last year’s Fortinet Championship has not shown signs of slowing down. Cashing in 11 consecutive events, the Californian is a lights-out putter and is strong throughout his bag. Choosing this direction provides extra cash to reinforce the rest of the lineup.
Sahith Theegala chips in for birdie at PGA Championship
Overvalued or undervalued?
Cameron Young ($9,800): The biggest weapon in his arsenal is the driver, just like the big-hitting winner from 2019. Looking for his first win on TOUR, his last top 10 was at the Masters four events ago. Playing the weekend in 16 consecutive starts dating back to last season, you should get four rounds to crack the code.
Corey Conners ($9,500): It’s hard to reconcile that in his first six visits, he only made the weekend one time and finished 80th. Making the weekend is almost automatic, he’s cashed in 21 consecutive events, and with T20 and solo sixth in his last two Canadian Open appearances, he now knows how to manage the emotions in his home event. Inspired by his countryman last year, I would expect a massive effort this week.
Alex Noren ($9,900): The 10-time winner in Europe has not found victory lane on the PGA TOUR. While many will focus on the Canadian star or the younger (pun intended) non-winner, throwing a couple of extra bucks to roster the Swede makes sense. The only expectations are his own and his current run of eight straight or T24 or better suggests he’s close.
Kevin Tway ($6,700): OK, I’ll bite. Cashing T24 at Colonial last week was his first event in three outside of the top 10. I believe in streaky, hot golf, and he’s ticking the boxes. Not many eyeballs should be glaring in this direction in Hamilton.
David Lipsky ($5,400): Leading the field last week in GIR, the American broke a streak of three events not playing the weekend. Colonial is a proper challenge tee-to-green, and he passed with T9. I won’t have to fight many for his services.
Makers or breakers
Tommy Fleetwood ($10,300): After getting close last year, it’s good to see him return and take another shot. Plenty of international players have won this event, including eight of the last nine champions. The Englishman is beyond due, and a short, parkland track should be right up his alley.
Shane Lowry ($10,100): Hamilton has hosted four times this century and only twice (2012 and 2019) in the last 15 years. The point of reference on the greens will level the playing field on the short grass, and that helps the Irishman. Painting the sprinkler line and racking up GIR is the formula to contend this week.
Adam Scott ($9,000): After a week of T38 Fairways and T37 GIR, I’ve cooled on his T12 payday. With only one top-10 finish this season, I’m not ready at this price point.
Taylor Pendrith ($7,600): Sitting behind a few players who do not have a victory this season, the Canadian needs to be on the radar. The winner at TPC Craig Ranch sandwiched his victory with T11 at the Corales Puntacana Champoinship and T10 at Quail Hollow Club before missing out at the PGA Championship.
Matt Wallace ($7,600): In his last five starts, the Englishman has hit the top 20 three times. Highlighted by T4 on Bentgrass at TPC Craig Ranch, I’ll ride the momentum of three straight cuts made.
Adam Svensson ($7,300): Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor will take up all the oxygen, but the 30-year-old from Surrey has racked up seven straight paydays. Keep hitting fairways and greens, and good things happen.
Ben Silverman ($6,500): The Canadian posted 61 in Round 2 in 2019 and finished T20. Entering his national Open this week, he posted T32 at Colonial Country Club and T16 at WFC in his last two starts.
The Lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests:
- Rory McIlroy ($12,100)
- Alex Noren ($9,900)
- Taylor Pendrith ($7,600)
- Matt Wallace ($7,600)
- Adam Svensson ($7,300)
- David Lipsky ($5,400)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.