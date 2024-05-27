DFS Dish: Sahith Theegala offers promising pivot option north of border

Rory McIlroy ($12,100): The “defending” champion at Hamilton Golf & CC owns a piece of the course record, and the lowest tournament total posted in the Toronto suburb. Posting 22-under 258 on the back of a final-round 61, the Ulsterman ran away with the 2019 title by seven shots. Adding 100 yards to a short course will not deter one of the best ball-strikers on the planet. Signing up for the fourth consecutive event in Canada tells me what I need to know about his commitment to winning again. It’s a big price, but I will be able to find value down the board to make this work. Fading him in a soft field is not advisable.