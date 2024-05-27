Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy returns to Hamilton as RBC Canadian Open betting favorite

Carrying the shortest odds for the brigade of native Canadians, Corey Conners (+2500) will look to complete the Canadian exacta in back-to-back years with Taylor. To break through, the Listowel, Ontario, native will need to continue his streak of made cuts (14), but he'll need his first top-10 result since the 2023 BMW Championship last August. Only Scheffler is better on approach, and not many are better tee-to-green. After missing the cut in five of his first six attempts, he’s posted solo sixth in 2022 and T20 in 2023. With the 69-year drought broken last year, the pressure won’t be as intense to lift the trophy.