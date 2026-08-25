Bolton: It’s all about defense at TOUR Championship

Because I’m never surprised by the stories I field in this chair, but also because it’s my duty to revisit it, if you haven’t monitored the starts remaining for your opposition most likely to impact your objective, this is when it really matters. If you need a template, I shared on X all starts burned for Chris Breece and Mike Glasscott in my little league of experts ahead of last week’s BMW Championship. It helped me map out both last week and who I wanted to have available this week. However, because I’m probably too far back to catch Chris – at 226 points in arrears, and only he can play Scheffler – I have to settle with a roster at East Lake built mostly with golfers he can’t play. This is the lament of second place with only one tournament to go. Unlike some gamers, finishing as the runner-up is worthless in our league. Note my pointed perspective on that below.