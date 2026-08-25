Bolton: It’s all about defense at TOUR Championship
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Running with Rick: Three longshots who can win the TOUR Championship
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Players in This Article
First and foremost, thank you for reading and thanks always for your loyalty, but you might be wondering why this column is necessary for the final stop of the PGA TOUR fantasy season.
Hey, that’s fair. Given that you’ve navigated to this page in a week when decisions should be cut and dried, you could instead enjoy drawing up your own imagery and possibilities for how the conclusion of the 2028 season will transpire. It was revealed early on Tuesday, and it’s a beaut. Dive in if you already haven’t.
In the meantime, stopping by this space once more at least can validate the decisions you’ve made, just so that you’ve considered all options at the TOUR Championship. It’s peace of mind.
The basics are the same. There is no cut, and it’s a traditional stroke-play competition of 72 holes across four rounds. The official results will determine the 20th FedExCup champion and the prize money paid to all 30 in the field. All earnings are official.
Unlike the first two legs of the FedExCup Playoffs, no FedExCup points are distributed at East Lake Golf Club. They don’t need to be, given that this is the last stop of the FedExCup season. However, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf still awards FedExCup bonus points using the same distribution as the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship. So, the FedExCup champ will be credited with 75 points (or 150 if he’s your captain).
The TOUR Championship presents as binary an exercise as there is in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, at least if the only thing that matters is finishing first.
League leaders will build a roster based on two factors – availability and defense. Depending on one’s unique situation, a front-runner needs only to stymie the opponents nearest in the standings with golfers available to both. If, say, Scottie Scheffler is available to the top dog but not for the gamers within reach, it might not be wise to play Scheffler. While he’s expected to contend at East Lake, defense is more valuable in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. And hey, you never know when he’s going to be afflicted with an unforeseen headwind, as was the case last week at Bellerive Country Club. The moral of that matter is that your control over who you start is more valuable than the expectation for him to try to make it two FedExCup titles in three years. Resist style points if your lead is substantial.
Course Insight: The Champion’s Hole at East Lake Golf Club
Because I’m never surprised by the stories I field in this chair, but also because it’s my duty to revisit it, if you haven’t monitored the starts remaining for your opposition most likely to impact your objective, this is when it really matters. If you need a template, I shared on X all starts burned for Chris Breece and Mike Glasscott in my little league of experts ahead of last week’s BMW Championship. It helped me map out both last week and who I wanted to have available this week. However, because I’m probably too far back to catch Chris – at 226 points in arrears, and only he can play Scheffler – I have to settle with a roster at East Lake built mostly with golfers he can’t play. This is the lament of second place with only one tournament to go. Unlike some gamers, finishing as the runner-up is worthless in our league. Note my pointed perspective on that below.
If you’re in a league for which placement outside the top spot is rewarded, then this week is like any other, except that your roster might need to represent both golfers who cannot be stymied and your own defense system. If this resonates with you and you want a sounding board, connect with me on X, and we’ll dive in together.
There is no fantasy action on this website in the FedExCup Fall, so this is the last installment of this column this year. My other preview material will continue as usual, however, the first edition of a full list of qualifiers for the 2027 Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship and all four majors will publish soon after the upcoming two-week hiatus from official competition.
Thank you for playing and for continuing to support PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
My roster
Do as I say, not as I do. Well, you’re going to make up your own mind, anyway, but in my position of pursuit in my little league, I’m eschewing the likes of three-time FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy, BMW Championship winner Wyndham Clark and East Lake whisperer Collin Morikawa because my target, Chris Breece, rostered all three. As Reese Bobby says and as his bumper sticker reads, if you ain’t first, you’re last.
My starters
My bench
- Tommy Fleetwood (1)
- Hideki Matsuyama (2)
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