Bolton: Sungjae Im, Cameron Young among fantasy plays at Wyndham Championship, last-chance FedExCup Playoffs qualifier

... Only full-season gamers are giddy about his possibilities at Sedgefield, but that’s only because they’ve been long-term investors who have watched him withdraw early from the last two tournaments due to a sore back. He’s 75th in the FedExCup and needs no worse than a two-way T12

, but it’s impossible to trust him right now. Tenured fantasy gamers are quite familiar with this feeling for the Aussie.