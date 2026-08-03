Johnny Keefer betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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John Keefer sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Johnny Keefer will compete in the 2026 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from Aug. 6-9. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under performance last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|60
|66-70-67-74
|-3
|5.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|71-70-76-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|71-67-67-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|66-69-67-63
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|79
|72-72-69-76
|+9
|4.000
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.594
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.354
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.383
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.355
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.211
|0.551
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.354 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.08, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
- Keefer currently sits 74th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 504 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.211 (73rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.