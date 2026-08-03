Johnny Keefer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.354 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.08, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.