PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Keefer sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

John Keefer sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Johnny Keefer will compete in the 2026 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from Aug. 6-9. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under performance last year.

Latest odds for Keefer at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic6066-70-67-74-35.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-66E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3971-70-76-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-73-69-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3571-67-67-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT966-69-67-63-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5940.382
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.354-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.383-0.149
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.3550.327
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2110.551

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.354 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.08, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
  • Keefer currently sits 74th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 504 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.211 (73rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Haotong Li betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW