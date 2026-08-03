FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See finishes needed at Wyndham Championship for each player to make postseason
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Bubble drama delivers at Wyndham Championship
It’s the final push for the FedExCup Playoffs. The top 70 in the season-long FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship will earn a spot in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event postseason.
Hotshot rookie Jackson Koivun is the “last man in” at 70th in the FedExCup and will attempt to hold off a pack of veterans gunning to make the Playoffs.
The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a mathematical chance to move into the top 70. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 70 (Koivun) currently is.
Players below No. 182 will not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, even with a win. Anyone between Nos. 71-182 that is not listed below is not in the latest Wyndham field.
|FEDEXCUP STANDING
|GOLFER
|FINISH REQUIRED
|65
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Currently within top 70
|66
|Ricky Castillo
|Currently within top 70
|67
|Matti Schmid
|Currently within top 70
|68
|Jordan Smith
|Currently within top 70
|69
|Steven Fisk
|Currently within top 70
|70
|Jackson Koivun
|Currently within top 70
|--
|--
|--
|71
|Mac Meissner
|Solo 44th
|72
|Keegan Bradley
|2-Way T38
|73
|Andrew Putnam
|2-Way T31
|74
|Johnny Keefer
|Solo 15th
|75
|Jason Day
|2-Way T12
|76
|Austin Smotherman
|Solo 12th
|77
|Stephan Jaeger
|3-Way T11
|78
|David Lipsky
|2-Way T10
|79
|Tom Hoge
|3-Way T7
|80
|Matt Wallace
|2-Way T7
|81
|Davis Thompson
|2-Way T6
|82
|Jackson Suber
|Solo 6th
|83
|Brandt Snedeker
|Solo 6th
|84
|Denny McCarthy
|Solo 5th
|85
|Taylor Pendrith
|3-Way T4
|86
|Brooks Koepka
|Solo 4th
|87
|John Parry
|3-Way T3
|88
|Kevin Roy
|2-Way T3
|89
|Tony Finau
|2-Way T3
|90
|Chandler Phillips
|2-Way T3
|91
|Andrew Novak
|2-Way T3
|92
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2-Way T3
|93
|Zach Bauchou
|2-Way T3
|94
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|2-Way T3
|95
|Ben Kohles
|2-Way T3
|96
|Lucas Glover
|2-Way T3
|97
|Doug Ghim
|Solo 3rd
|98
|Taylor Moore
|Solo 3rd
|99
|Max Greyserman
|Solo 3rd
|100
|A.J. Ewart
|Solo 3rd
|101
|Lee Hodges
|Solo 3rd
|102
|Kristoffer Ventura
|Solo 3rd
|103
|Rasmus Højgaard
|3-Way T2
|104
|Emiliano Grillo
|3-Way T2
|105
|Michael Brennan
|3-Way T2
|106
|Chandler Blanchet
|2-Way T2
|107
|Billy Horschel
|2-Way T2
|108
|Davis Riley
|2-Way T2
|109
|Marco Penge
|2-Way T2
|110
|Seamus Power
|Solo 2nd
|111
|Kevin Yu
|Solo 2nd
|112
|Rico Hoey
|Solo 2nd
|114
|William Mouw
|Solo 2nd
|115
|Zecheng Dou
|Solo 2nd
|116
|Mark Hubbard
|Solo 2nd
|117
|Zac Blair
|Solo 2nd
|118
|Austin Eckroat
|Solo 2nd
|119
|Joel Dahmen
|Solo 2nd
|120
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Solo 2nd
The following players must win this week to qualify for the Playoffs: Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesper Svensson, Matthieu Pavon, Chris Kirk, Karl Vilips, Haotong Li, Gordon Sargent, Brice Garnett, Chad Ramey, Pontus Nyholm, Hayden Springer, Jimmy Stanger, Ben Silverman, Hank Lebioda, Davis Chatfield, Ben James, Matt Kuchar, Takumi Kanaya, David Skinns, Patrick Fishburn, Erik van Rooyen, Luke Clanton, Aaron Wise, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Streelman, Paul Peterson, Lanto Griffin, Trace Crowe, Adam Schenk, Ben Martin, Danny Walker, Dylan Wu, Brian Campbell, Jeffrey Kang, Garrick Higgo, Patton Kizzire, Nick Dunlap, Thorbjørn Olesen, Kensei Hirata, John VanDerLaan, Vince Whaley, Peter Malnati, Will Gordon, Tyler Duncan, Justin Lower, Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Chan Kim, Adrien Saddier, Webb Simpson and Danny Willett.
The stakes are high for advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs – but the first step is simply getting in.
The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship will also qualify for all Signature Events in 2027, and the top 30 after the BMW Championship will additionally qualify for the 2027 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.
Players outside the top 70 into the Wyndham, contested at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, will face a high-pressure week, fighting to keep their seasons alive.