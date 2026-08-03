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6H AGO

FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See finishes needed at Wyndham Championship for each player to make postseason

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Bubble drama delivers at Wyndham Championship

Bubble drama delivers at Wyndham Championship

Written by Paul Hodowanic

It’s the final push for the FedExCup Playoffs. The top 70 in the season-long FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship will earn a spot in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event postseason.

Hotshot rookie Jackson Koivun is the “last man in” at 70th in the FedExCup and will attempt to hold off a pack of veterans gunning to make the Playoffs.

The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a mathematical chance to move into the top 70. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 70 (Koivun) currently is.

Players below No. 182 will not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, even with a win. Anyone between Nos. 71-182 that is not listed below is not in the latest Wyndham field.

FEDEXCUP STANDINGGOLFERFINISH REQUIRED
65Aldrich PotgieterCurrently within top 70
66Ricky CastilloCurrently within top 70
67Matti SchmidCurrently within top 70
68Jordan SmithCurrently within top 70
69Steven FiskCurrently within top 70
70Jackson KoivunCurrently within top 70
------
71Mac MeissnerSolo 44th
72Keegan Bradley2-Way T38
73Andrew Putnam2-Way T31
74Johnny KeeferSolo 15th
75Jason Day2-Way T12
76Austin SmothermanSolo 12th
77Stephan Jaeger3-Way T11
78David Lipsky2-Way T10
79Tom Hoge3-Way T7
80Matt Wallace2-Way T7
81Davis Thompson2-Way T6
82Jackson SuberSolo 6th
83Brandt SnedekerSolo 6th
84Denny McCarthySolo 5th
85Taylor Pendrith3-Way T4
86Brooks KoepkaSolo 4th
87John Parry3-Way T3
88Kevin Roy2-Way T3
89Tony Finau2-Way T3
90Chandler Phillips2-Way T3
91Andrew Novak2-Way T3
92Christiaan Bezuidenhout2-Way T3
93Zach Bauchou2-Way T3
94Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen2-Way T3
95Ben Kohles2-Way T3
96Lucas Glover2-Way T3
97Doug GhimSolo 3rd
98Taylor MooreSolo 3rd
99Max GreysermanSolo 3rd
100A.J. EwartSolo 3rd
101Lee HodgesSolo 3rd
102Kristoffer VenturaSolo 3rd
103Rasmus Højgaard3-Way T2
104Emiliano Grillo3-Way T2
105Michael Brennan3-Way T2
106Chandler Blanchet2-Way T2
107Billy Horschel2-Way T2
108Davis Riley2-Way T2
109Marco Penge2-Way T2
110Seamus PowerSolo 2nd
111Kevin YuSolo 2nd
112Rico HoeySolo 2nd
114William MouwSolo 2nd
115Zecheng DouSolo 2nd
116Mark HubbardSolo 2nd
117Zac BlairSolo 2nd
118Austin EckroatSolo 2nd
119Joel DahmenSolo 2nd
120Mackenzie HughesSolo 2nd

The following players must win this week to qualify for the Playoffs: Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesper Svensson, Matthieu Pavon, Chris Kirk, Karl Vilips, Haotong Li, Gordon Sargent, Brice Garnett, Chad Ramey, Pontus Nyholm, Hayden Springer, Jimmy Stanger, Ben Silverman, Hank Lebioda, Davis Chatfield, Ben James, Matt Kuchar, Takumi Kanaya, David Skinns, Patrick Fishburn, Erik van Rooyen, Luke Clanton, Aaron Wise, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Streelman, Paul Peterson, Lanto Griffin, Trace Crowe, Adam Schenk, Ben Martin, Danny Walker, Dylan Wu, Brian Campbell, Jeffrey Kang, Garrick Higgo, Patton Kizzire, Nick Dunlap, Thorbjørn Olesen, Kensei Hirata, John VanDerLaan, Vince Whaley, Peter Malnati, Will Gordon, Tyler Duncan, Justin Lower, Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Chan Kim, Adrien Saddier, Webb Simpson and Danny Willett.

The stakes are high for advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs – but the first step is simply getting in.

The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship will also qualify for all Signature Events in 2027, and the top 30 after the BMW Championship will additionally qualify for the 2027 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

Players outside the top 70 into the Wyndham, contested at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, will face a high-pressure week, fighting to keep their seasons alive.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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