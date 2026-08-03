Max McGreevy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Max McGreevy sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Max McGreevy finished tied for 34th at 6-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent form at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|2023
|T51
|67-67-72-71
|-3
|2022
|T5
|68-67-67-65
|-13
At the Wyndham Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 6-under.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.102
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.376
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.121
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.367
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.232
|0.202
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.376 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.