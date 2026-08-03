PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Max McGreevy sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Max McGreevy finished tied for 34th at 6-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent form at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the Wyndham Championship.

McGreevy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3466-66-70-72-6
2023T5167-67-72-71-3
2022T568-67-67-65-13

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-76+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3567-70-70-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.102-0.414
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3760.504
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1210.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.367-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2320.202

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.376 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
A.J. Ewart betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW