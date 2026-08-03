Max McGreevy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.376 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.