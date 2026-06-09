PGA TOUR this week: RBC Canadian Open facts and figures
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Running with Rick: Three Canadians to back at RBC Canadian Open
Key takeaways
- Dates: June 11-14, 2026
- Location: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course; Caledon, Ontario
- Purse: $9.8 million
- First place: $1.76 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Ryan Fox (18 under)
- Tournament single-round scoring record: 60
Where is RBC Canadian Open played?
The RBC Canadian Open takes place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The course underwent a major renovation in 2023 under architect Ian Andrew's guidance to host championship-level competition.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Doug Carrick
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,389 yards
Who are the past champions?
Recent winners include Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor and Rory McIlroy.
- 2025: Ryan Fox (18 under)
- 2024: Robert MacIntyre (16 under)
- 2023: Nick Taylor (17 under)
- 2022: Rory McIlroy (19 under)
Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954 when he won in 2023.
Who's in the field this week at RBC Canadian Open?
The field includes 147 players from 23 countries, with 21 Canadian players representing the host nation. The tournament features 16 players from the top 50 world golf rankings and 10 players from the top 25 FedExCup standings. Five past RBC Canadian Open champions are competing this week.
- Ryan Fox (defending champion)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (world No. 4)
- Collin Morikawa
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Justin Rose
- Alex Fitzpatrick
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $9.8 million
- First-place prize: $1.76 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at RBC Canadian Open?
- Best 18-hole score: 60 (Carl Pettersson, 2010; Brandt Snedeker, 2019; Justin Rose, 2022)
- Latest hole-in-one: Erik Compton (2015, Round 1, No. 7)
- Largest 54-hole lead: eight strokes (Johnny Palmer, 1952)
- Largest margin of victory: 11 strokes (Johnny Palmer, 1952)
- Latest playoff: 2025 (Ryan Fox, Sam Burns)
- Wire-to-wire winners: Lee Trevino (1977)
- Best come-from-behind win: Seven strokes (John Rollins, 2002)
What happened last year at RBC Canadian Open?
Ryan Fox won the 2025 RBC Canadian Open in a playoff against Sam Burns at 18-under par. Fox made history by recording scores of 66 or better in all four rounds (66-66-64-66). Burns shot 8-under 62 in the final round to move from T16 to a tie for the lead. Fox won the playoff on the fourth hole after both players made pars on the first three playoff holes on the 18th hole.
What's the weather forecast for RBC Canadian Open?
Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday during the practice round, with rain chances continuing into Thursday and Friday. Weekend conditions will improve significantly with mostly sunny skies Saturday and cooler temperatures throughout the tournament week.
- Wednesday: Morning thundershowers with highs around 80 degrees, lows in the upper 60s, 62% chance of rain, winds WSW at 10-15 mph
- Thursday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy, high of 82 degrees, low of 68 degrees, 42% chance of rain, winds W at 10-15 mph
- Friday: Morning showers with some sunshine later, high around 75 degrees, low of 58 degrees, 45% chance of rain, winds W at 10-20 mph
- Saturday: Sunny skies, high of 77 degrees, low of 56 degrees, 13% chance of rain, winds W at 10-20 mph
- Sunday: Overcast with occasional showers, high near 70 degrees, low of 49 degrees, 41% chance of rain, winds W at 10-15 mph
How to follow RBC Canadian Open
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
📱 Streaming (ESPN+)
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
🎧 PGA TOUR Radio
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App