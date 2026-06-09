PGA TOUR this week: RBC Canadian Open facts and figures

Ryan Fox won the 2025 RBC Canadian Open in a playoff against Sam Burns at 18-under par. Fox made history by recording scores of 66 or better in all four rounds (66-66-64-66). Burns shot 8-under 62 in the final round to move from T16 to a tie for the lead. Fox won the playoff on the fourth hole after both players made pars on the first three playoff holes on the 18th hole.