The First Look: RBC Canadian Open

SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule is the Travelers Championship, taking place the week after the U.S. Open. The RBC Canadian Open marks the final event for players to earn FedExCup points via the Aon Swing 5 to qualify. … Eric Cole continues to lead the Aon Swing 5 with the rest of the standings unchanged Sunday – Brandt Snedeker, Mac Meissner, Mark Hubbard and Jackson Suber are all in the mix. … Wyndham Clark jumped inside the Aon Next 10 with his solo third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, moving from No. 13 to No. 5 in the standings. … Kristoffer Reitan, who finished T6 at the Memorial, moved from No. 3 to the top spot in the Aon Next 10. The rest of the golfers inside the Aon Next 10 remained the same save for Nico Echavarria, who was bumped from No. 10 to No. 11 with Clark’s big result.