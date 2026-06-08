The First Look: RBC Canadian Open
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Ryan Fox claims second victory of 2025 at RBC Canadian Open
The PGA TOUR returns north of the border once again for the RBC Canadian Open, one of the longest-standing events on the TOUR schedule.
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North course will once again play host – just the eighth such venue to host Canada’s national open since 1977.
This year marks one of the strongest fields in tournament history.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to Canada.
FIELD NOTES: Four golfers ranked inside the top 10 in the world will head north to TPC Toronto, with all of Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood set to tee it up. Morikawa will play his first RBC Canadian Open since 2019. … Recent PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai is back in action. Rai notched a top-20 finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his return to the TOUR after winning his maiden major title. … Brooks Koepka will play in Canada also for the first time since 2019. Koepka has had six top-20 finishes so far this season, including a T14 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last start on TOUR. … Ryan Fox is the defending champ and looks to become the first golfer since Jhonattan Vegas to win in back-to-back years. Rory McIlroy won in 2019 and again in 2022 when the event returned to the PGA TOUR schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic cancellations. … Viktor Hovland was a late addition to the field. Hovland has never played the RBC Canadian Open. He has just one top-10 finish so far this season (in his first start of the year at the WM Phoenix Open). He had three top 20s in a four-tournament stretch in the springtime, including the Masters, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship. … There will be plenty of notables heading to TPC Toronto for the third-oldest championship on the PGA TOUR calendar, including past champion Robert MacIntyre, Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, recent TOUR winner Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau and Max Homa. … Canada will be well represented, including rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who is the top Canadian on the FedExCup standings. Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes and A.J. Ewart are amongst the home-country crew looking to join Nick Taylor as recent Canadian champions.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|No. 4 Matt Fitzpatrick
|No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick
|No. 6 Justin Rose
|No. 5 Collin Morikawa
|No. 7 Tommy Fleetwood
|No. 9 Jacob Bridgeman
|No. 10 Collin Morikawa
|No. 10 Tommy Fleetwood
|No. 13 Aaron Rai
|No. 13 Kristoffer Reitan
|No. 17 Robert MacIntyre
|No. 17 Justin Rose
|No. 20 Alex Noren
|No. 20 Alex Fitzpatrick
|No. 24 Kristoffer Reitan
|No. 21 Wyndham Clark
|No. 27 Jacob Bridgeman
|No. 23 Sam Burns
|No. 29 Sam Burns
|No. 24 Nicolai Højgaard
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: There will be a robust Canadian contingent in the field at TPC Toronto, led by Mike Weir who is playing his 33rd RBC Canadian Open – just two back of the all-time mark held by George Cumming. … Joey Savoie will tee it up after winning in his last start on PGA TOUR Americas. … Ashton McCulloch is set to make his professional debut. McCulloch qualified for the U.S. Open in 2024 and shot a 59 at his home course in Kingston, Ontario, last week. … Padraig Harrington and past champion Sean O'Hair also received invites. … Long-time Canadian PGA TOUR members Adam Hadwin, Ben Silverman and Roger Sloan are also set to tee it up.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule is the Travelers Championship, taking place the week after the U.S. Open. The RBC Canadian Open marks the final event for players to earn FedExCup points via the Aon Swing 5 to qualify. … Eric Cole continues to lead the Aon Swing 5 with the rest of the standings unchanged Sunday – Brandt Snedeker, Mac Meissner, Mark Hubbard and Jackson Suber are all in the mix. … Wyndham Clark jumped inside the Aon Next 10 with his solo third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, moving from No. 13 to No. 5 in the standings. … Kristoffer Reitan, who finished T6 at the Memorial, moved from No. 3 to the top spot in the Aon Next 10. The rest of the golfers inside the Aon Next 10 remained the same save for Nico Echavarria, who was bumped from No. 10 to No. 11 with Clark’s big result.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North course), par 70, 7,389 yards. The North course at TPC Toronto will play host to the RBC Canadian Open for the second time (it will also host in 2027). After joining the TPC network in 2018 (there are three courses at TPC Toronto), conversations heated up about potentially hosting the Canadian Open not long after. The North course underwent a significant renovation in 2023 and through 2024 to prepare for the best in the world. It’s already hosted the PGA TOUR Americas and had an architectural aim of challenging golfers’ approach game with strategically placed bunkering.
72-HOLE RECORD: 258, Rory McIlroy (2019)
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Carl Pettersson (Round 3, 2010 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club), Justin Rose (Round 4, 2022 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club)
- TPC Toronto record: 61, Thorbjørn Olesen (Round 1, 2025), Cristobal Del Solar (Round 1, 2025)
LAST TIME: Ryan Fox won for the second time in a month-long stretch, topping Sam Burns in a playoff at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course. Fox shot 64-66 on the weekend and ended up in a tie with Burns, who shot a final-round 62, the round of the day, and just one off the round of the week. Burns made five birdies in a row to start his final nine holes and then added another on No. 18 in regulation. The duo played No. 18 three times – making pars across the board – before Fox hit what he called the “shot of his life.” Although he would miss the short eagle try, it was enough as Burns missed a 9-foot birdie effort of his own that would have seen play continue.
Kevin Yu finished at 17 under for the week and one shot out of the playoff, while Cameron Young and Matt McCarty rounded out the top five.
Nick Taylor, the 2023 RBC Canadian Open winner, finished tied for 13th and claimed the Rivermead Cup as low Canadian.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.