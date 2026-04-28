​​Bolton: Fantasy playbook for offensive, defensive strategies at Cadillac Championship

Alex Fitzpatrick ... It’s official. He’s accepted PGA TOUR membership. This was expected after he joined forces with his older brother, Matt, to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The ripple effect is extensive. First, he’s immediately exempt into all four remaining Signature Events this season, as well as the PGA Championship. So, the Zurich Classic was essentially the first of what is now four straight tournaments for which he’s eligible. The victory also exempts him into THE PLAYERS Championship next year, while his membership exemption extends through 2028 in the winners category. And because Alex was inside the top 10 among the eligible DP World Tour members for a 2027 PGA TOUR card (most recently slotted at No. 6), his removal means that everyone below him moves up a notch. Also, as noted in my weekly Rookie Ranking on X, Alex officially becomes a PGA TOUR rookie this season if he makes 10 starts as a member or finishes inside the top 100 of the FedExCup at the conclusion of the season. Both are foreseeable outcomes given that two-thirds of the season remain and that he debuts at 45th in the FedExCup.