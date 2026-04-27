Power Rankings: Cadillac Championship
3 Min Read
Golf Is Hard: Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course
The Blue Monster Course at Trump National Doral.
Just reading that triggers the instinct to stand up straight with shoulders back and to make sure that the big boy pants are on. After a nine-year hiatus, the formidable test returns to the PGA TOUR as host of this week’s Cadillac Championship.
The fifth Signature Event of the season is a new stop at old stomping grounds. Its last appearance in the rotation was in 2016. Among that field’s qualifiers for what was then a World Golf Championship, 10 in this week’s cohort of 72 are committed, including champion Adam Scott.
Continue reading below for what’s new on the Blue Monster, what likely will be required to contend and much more.
If there’s a bone thrown at the six dozen entrants of the Cadillac Championship, it’s that there is no cut. Then again, given the promise of a mental grind of the Blue Monster’s sheer distance amid potentially windy conditions, perhaps that’s not much of a perk after all.
At 7,739 yards, the stock par 72 trails only the South Course at Torrey Pines as the longest hosts of the PGA TOUR this season. It’s 26 yards shorter, but the Blue Monster is up 141 yards since it last served as a stage for a robust field. Of the six holes that are at least 24 yards longer, the par-4 second, par-5 eighth, par-5 12th and par-4 17th are all a result of new tees.
No. 12 outpaces all at 667 yards, reflective of an increase of 66 yards. Taking into consideration only tracks on flatter ground like that in South Florida, it’s the longest hole on the PGA TOUR since the par-5 16th hole on the South Course at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, checked in at the same yardage in 2018. But it wasn’t even the hardest par 5 on the Blue Monster last time. That distinction belonged to the 10th hole, which ranked inside the top 10 among all par 5s played throughout the last three seasons the course hosted. For the record, at 608 yards, it’s six yards shorter this week.
Only the par-3 fourth hole at 227 yards is unchanged in terms of distance, and that’s just as well. After all, with an average of 0.402 strokes over par, it was the hardest par 3 on the course in 2016 and second-most challenging among all par 3s on TOUR that season.
And while you get the picture by now, this trip back in time wouldn’t be complete without mentioning that the par-4 18th hole was the hardest hole on the course and inside the top 10 of the highest scoring averages among all holes on TOUR in the last two visits. Thinking birdie or better at the finish line? Ha. Be thrilled with a par.
Now, this isn’t to say that there isn’t room to score, or even shine. The 2016 field averaged 72.854, and Scott posted 12-under 276 to win by one. It was the third edition after architect Gil Hanse’s complete overhaul of what previously existed on the property, but even parts of Hanse’s handiwork were redone to level the competition off the tee. No, the Blue Monster didn’t suddenly evolve from a bombs-away playground into a second-shot track. Rather, it found a balance to reward precision off the tee on the longest holes while retaining value on approach.
The gnarliest of the Bermudagrass rough is governed to three inches, while the Bermudagrass grass will roll a customary 12 feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. So, incumbent confidence with the longest clubs can beget sub-70s, but respect for putting surfaces for which it could take a round or two to get the feel is just as important.
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