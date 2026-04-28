PGA TOUR winner Alex Fitzpatrick officially accepts TOUR membership

Since Fitzpatrick was competing in the Zurich Classic as a non-member, he did not earn FedExCup points toward the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 and will subsequently play out of the current year tournament winner category for the Cadillac Championship. He is eligible to move into the Aon Next 10 for next week’s Truist Championship, as well as the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 for other remaining Signature Events this season. Should he not qualify via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5, he will compete out of the current year tournament winner category.