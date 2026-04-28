PGA TOUR winner Alex Fitzpatrick officially accepts TOUR membership
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Mic’d up with Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick after winning Zurich Classic
Alex Fitzpatrick set to make first start as TOUR member at this week’s Cadillac Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick set to make first start as TOUR member at this week’s Cadillac Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – England’s Alex Fitzpatrick has officially accepted PGA TOUR membership following his emotional PGA TOUR victory alongside his brother, Matt, in last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. With the victory, Alex, 27, is exempt through the 2028 PGA TOUR season and will compete in this week’s Cadillac Championship, the fifth of eight Signature Events this season.
As a TOUR member, Fitzpatrick collects 400 FedExCup points from his victory and is added to the FedExCup standings (No. 45). He also qualifies for the remaining Signature Events in 2026 (Cadillac Championship, Truist Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Travelers Championship) as well as the 2026 PGA Championship and the 2027 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Competing as teammates in the Zurich Classic for the fourth consecutive year, the Fitzpatrick brothers made birdie on the 72nd hole in the Foursomes format to claim the title by one stroke over the teams of Alex Smalley/Hayden Springer and Kris Ventura/Kristoffer Reitan. The duo set the tournament Four-ball record in the third round with a 57 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round.
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Fitzpatrick’s win in New Orleans came in his 11th career TOUR start and first since the 2025 Barracuda Championship (MC). He posted two previous top-25 finishes in standard stroke-play events on TOUR, including a T17 at The Open Championship in 2023 at Royal Liverpool in what was his first major championship appearance.
Fitzpatrick turned professional in 2022 following a successful collegiate career at Wake Forest University, where he earned two individual victories including the 2021 Valspar Collegiate, which earned him a spot in the field at the 2022 Valspar Championship – his PGA TOUR debut. As a member of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, yesterday’s win marked the 54th professional victory by PGA TOUR University alumni.
He earned full playing privileges on the DP World Tour in 2024 and collected his first career DP World Tour title one month ago at the Hero Indian Open.
Fitzpatrick is the first non-member and sponsor exemption to win on TOUR since fellow Demon Deacon Michael Brennan at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Since Fitzpatrick was competing in the Zurich Classic as a non-member, he did not earn FedExCup points toward the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 and will subsequently play out of the current year tournament winner category for the Cadillac Championship. He is eligible to move into the Aon Next 10 for next week’s Truist Championship, as well as the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 for other remaining Signature Events this season. Should he not qualify via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5, he will compete out of the current year tournament winner category.