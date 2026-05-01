PGA TOUR this week: Cadillac Championship facts and figures

The 2026 Cadillac Championship features a field as a $20 million Signature Event with 37 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including seven in the top 10. The field includes 57 of 72 players who have won on TOUR, led by Scottie Scheffler with 20 victories and Justin Thomas with 16. The tournament features 18 players who have previously competed at Trump National Doral, including two former champions of WGC events held at the venue.