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PGA TOUR this week: Cadillac Championship facts and figures

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Take closer look at Trump National Doral's No. 18, toughest hole at Cadillac

Take closer look at Trump National Doral's No. 18, toughest hole at Cadillac

    Key takeaways

    • Dates: April 30-May 3, 2026
    • Location: Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course, Miami, Florida
    • Purse: $20 million
    • First place: $3.60 million
    • FedExCup points to winner: 700

    Where is Cadillac Championship played?

    The Cadillac Championship is played at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida. This marks the return of PGA TOUR golf to Miami after a 10-year hiatus, with the Blue Monster hosting its 56th TOUR event since 1962.

    The course was originally designed by Dick Wilson in 1962 before getting modernized and re-worked by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2014, boasting updated features, hazards and strategic options that restored the bite of the layout.

    Course snapshot

    • Architect(s): Dick Wilson, Robert von Hagge
    • Par: 72
    • Yardage: 7,739 yards

    What's the purse this week?

    • Total purse: $20 million
    • First-place prize: $3.60 million
    • FedExCup points: 700 to the winner

    What are the playoff holes?

    • Cadillac Championship: 18 repeated

    Who's in the field this week?

    The 2026 Cadillac Championship features a field as a $20 million Signature Event with 37 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including seven in the top 10. The field includes 57 of 72 players who have won on TOUR, led by Scottie Scheffler with 20 victories and Justin Thomas with 16. The tournament features 18 players who have previously competed at Trump National Doral, including two former champions of WGC events held at the venue.

    • Scottie Scheffler (world No. 1)
    • Collin Morikawa
    • Cameron Young
    • Jacob Bridgeman
    • Chris Gotterup (two TOUR wins this year)
    • Akshay Bhatia
    • Si Woo Kim
    • Justin Rose (2012 WGC-Cadillac Championship winner at Doral)

    Check out the full field here.

    How to follow

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    📺 TV (ET)

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: noon-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    📱 Streaming (ESPN+)

    • Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    🎧 PGA TOUR Radio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    📲 Live Scoring

    • Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App

    Full how to watch schedule here.

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    R2
    In Progress

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    4

    -10

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    4

    T2

    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T2

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Jordan Spieth
    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    2

    -8

    T2

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    2

    4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -7

    -7

    4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -7

    T5

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T5

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T5

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
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