Draws and Fades: Banking on another weekend rally from Scottie Scheffler at Doral

Life is full of difficult decisions. The sight of Scheffler at plus-money at the halfway point is more than intriguing. Trailing by seven shots, I am leaning on the pattern I have seen all season with the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. Scheffler, who only signed for two bogeys in his first 36 holes, leads the PGA TOUR in Round 3 and Round 4 scoring and knows he can handle the toughest of conditions in the deepest of fields. Remember, in his previous two events, only two golfers, Rory McIlroy at the Masters and Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage, were able to beat him. Neither is on the leaderboard this week. Young, who only squared one bogey on his card through 36 holes, has been incredible despite missing fairways. If his driver remains wayward – he has missed 16 of 28 fairways through two rounds – the pressure will increase on his approach and short game. Leading the field in Strokes Gained: Scrambling, he got up and down 12 of 13 times, but I am not sure anyone can continue those numbers over four rounds.