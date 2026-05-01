Draws and Fades: Banking on another weekend rally from Scottie Scheffler at Doral
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Highlights | Round 2 | Cadillac
With 36 holes in the books, the entire field of 72 players returns to Trump National Doral Saturday for the third round of the Cadillac Championship. The demanding length, uneven Bermuda rough and the constant tropical breezes blowing around the Blue Monster ensure that scoring will not be easy.
Cameron Young (-174) posted 13-under and was the only player to reach double-digits-under par. THE PLAYERS Championship winner is on a recent heater, which includes playing in the final group at the Masters before finishing T3. Playing with Young in the final pairing on Saturday afternoon will be Nick Taylor, a five-time winner on TOUR, who signed for 70 (2 under) earlier on Friday and was the first player to post 8-under par. Alex Smalley, who was 9 under on the 18th tee, made a bogey on the final hole to join Jordan Spieth at 8 under and in the penultimate group Saturday.
Here are some of the in-play wagers that caught my eye heading into the weekend at Doral – with betting lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Scottie Scheffler – Winner without Cameron Young (+240) OR outright winner (+600)
Life is full of difficult decisions. The sight of Scheffler at plus-money at the halfway point is more than intriguing. Trailing by seven shots, I am leaning on the pattern I have seen all season with the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. Scheffler, who only signed for two bogeys in his first 36 holes, leads the PGA TOUR in Round 3 and Round 4 scoring and knows he can handle the toughest of conditions in the deepest of fields. Remember, in his previous two events, only two golfers, Rory McIlroy at the Masters and Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage, were able to beat him. Neither is on the leaderboard this week. Young, who only squared one bogey on his card through 36 holes, has been incredible despite missing fairways. If his driver remains wayward – he has missed 16 of 28 fairways through two rounds – the pressure will increase on his approach and short game. Leading the field in Strokes Gained: Scrambling, he got up and down 12 of 13 times, but I am not sure anyone can continue those numbers over four rounds.
Si Woo Kim – Top 5 finish (+174)
The South Korean followed an opening-round 70 with 68 in Round 2 on Friday. After squaring four bogeys on his opening loop, he played his first 17 holes in Round 2 bogey-free before an errant approach shot on the final hole led to a double bogey. Sitting on 6 under, he remains seven shots off the lead of Cameron Young but is only two shots out of second place. Just two weeks ago, he added a third-place finish at the RBC Heritage, another demanding ball-striking track. He owns three top-five paydays this season from 11 starts, thanks to a strong tee-to-green game, which is firing again this week. Kim, who ranks fourth in both SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach, has hit 27 of 36 greens, but only 12 of 28 fairways. With the wind expected to pick up on the weekend, Kim can rely on the strengths of his game to stalk the lead.
Akshay Bhatia – Top 20 finish (+132)
The left-hander already flashed at one of the most demanding tracks on TOUR, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, with a victory in March. During his career, he also won in Texas Hill Country and the Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour, two other events where wind and demanding conditions separated the field. Through two rounds, he’s played the par 5s in 5 under, circled nine birdies and checks in at T26. Only Scheffler averages more birdies per round, and Bhatia also ranks 10th in SG: Approach. He cashed T16 two weeks ago at the RBC Heritage in his last start.
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