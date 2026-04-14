Bolton: Fantasy Hail Mary in playbook at RBC Heritage

Collin Morikawa

... If you spotted him during the telecast of the Masters, then this is self-evident. He clearly wasn’t 100 percent as he returned after three weeks off to treat and recover from a sore back, and his T7 is why he deserved the last spot in my

for the major. Not that the weather could have influence in his decision to give it a go at Harbour Town (like it used to for Fred Couples, for example), but it won’t be an issue whatsoever at Harbour Town.